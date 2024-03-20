“We are continuing our full electric project and we are on schedule. We currently have a fleet of around 240 buses, there will be 280 at the end of 2024, by 2026 we will have completed the purchases of 50% of the entire fleet, with Pnrr funds”. This was explained by the CEO of ATM, the company that manages public transport in Milan, Arrigo Giana, on the sidelines of the visit of the Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni to a depot of the electric bus company.

“At the same time we are proceeding with the construction of two new depots, which is the most complex part because building a new depot in the city is not a trivial thing,” he added. “There are two areas identified in Viale Toscana, in front of the new Bocconi area, and in the Triboniano area next to the Maggiore cemetery. We are designing infrastructures that are inserted into the environment and that do not constitute a barrier for those who live around them but an opportunity. The idea is to build spaces that will then be returned to the community with green areas or spaces to be used for conferences.” The conversion plan for the entire fleet of electric buses envisages 1200 by 2030, while the Pnrr fund for ATMs amounts to approximately 340 million, funds which have all already been committed.