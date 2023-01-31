There are peoples who have no way but to give them appreciation, respect, and a lot of admiration for what they do and innovate, and astonish the world with their actions, what their hands make, and their minds innovate. the wise Confucius, and his ancient innovations; Ink, stationery, gunpowder, and newspapers. Today, the Chinese, when they ended the Opium War, decided to get rid of colonialism, and brought about their great popular revolution and cultural march, they were able to work out that equation between the means of production and the number of the population that exceeds one and a half billion people, and they knew how to control their internal market. And exporting to world markets in an economic and administrative discipline, not ignoring the technological revolution, heavy industrialization, and social balance according to a unique system.

You visit China, and you are amazed at the number of airports, their magnitude, and the smoothness of their movement. You see the long and hanging bridges that connect the borders of countries, which are between the mountains and the seas, and say: These are the bridges! The durability, the art of architecture, the speed of achievement, the astonishment of the miracle and admiration, you see the buildings skyscrapers, and the glass towers in length, breadth and depth, and you say: O the might of this people, and what they are doing! The roads, streets, and tunnels in China are a wonder, an art, solidity and distances. You can only say when this people will finish, and they will finish production and spread amazement at what is made from silk wire to spacecraft and artificial intelligence. You visit factories, and you find people like nuts and “screws” moving Within the movement of a large, non-stop production machine, their art is different, their sports are amazing, their industries are diverse, and their innovations are renewable and sophisticated, in which they circumvent time, space, space, purchasing power, and distances, so it is not surprising that you find two phrases that the whole world uses the most morning and evening, “I Love You” and “Maidan in China”, and it may not be the joke that relates to the challenge of “Mask” to the Chinese that they will not be able to manufacture the electric “Tesla” car, so they made it, and next to it made a copy of the “Mask” character himself, no one can play With China, it is true that they are wise, silent, and diligent, but when they are provoked, they do not respond with shouting, anger, or a show of strength. Their response is only what silences the ignorant, and astonishes the scholar.

During my visits to China, I saw what makes the heart laugh, the head astonishes, and the tongue complicates. They may be simple things, but you will only find them in China. I once lived in a hotel in the city of “Qinghai”, and the reception or “reception” of the hotel was on the 54th floor, and once I traveled from a city, and the airport was 160 km away from it, and once I was in the city of “Qian”, the historical capital, which is not a big city, and I asked how many universities there are, and they told me: “Forty!” So I weighed the number, and I thought that I heard it wrong or that the Chinese tour guide pronounced it wrong, so I said “Fortin”! And I thought I was exaggerating, so they replied: No, forty universities! Once they took me to a restaurant that serves halal meals, and when I got to a big building I went down, and I thought that the restaurant was in that big building with many floors, which looks like a huge hotel, so I wondered where the restaurant is located on the ground floor or on the last floor? Then their response came surprisingly and shockingly: This entire building is a restaurant!