Scoring a goal is the main goal in football, it is the best path to victory, but the truth is that there are some who go beyond the ‘budgets’.

Even in the worst championship, great goals are scored, from the Premier league, going by The league and in the A series goals of great caliber have been scored.

The one that goes around the world happened in soccer Ireland and the protagonist is Jordan Flores, who is part of the team Dundalk.

Better than Zinedine Zidane?

Although the target was scored in 2020, since until now it has gone viral, social networks have delighted with it.

Flores is a player who is 27 years old today, he was born on October 4, 1997 in wigan, england, country where he started kicking a ball.

his trajectory

He has acted in Wigan, Blackpool, Chesterfield, AFC Fylde, Östersunds, Dundalk, Hull City and is part of Northampton Town FC

Here, the wonder of the goal, which has been compared to the one who scored Zinedine Zidane to the Bayer Leverkusenin the 2002 Champions League final.

🤯The center is perfect but the auction is a howitzer 📌 His name is Jordan Flores and he scored this goal for Dundalk in the Irish league. It happened in 2020 but such a wonder is totally timeless📽️@RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/AwoGgUaRfb — Sphera Sports (@SpheraSports) January 11, 2023

