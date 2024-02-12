Second hearing for the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the Carabiniere's story and the photos of the 29-year-old's body shown in the courtroom

This morning, the second hearing for Impagnatiello, the man accused of his partner's crime, was held in the Court of Assizes of Milan. Giulia Tramontano. Today was the time for the prosecution, to show all the evidence collected in recent months, from the witnesses, to the videos and the chats.

The barman was present in the courtroom, as in the first hearing. On this occasion he showed himself with i shorter hair and trimmed beard. Giulia's parents, brother and sister, however, were not present, because they will have to testify next March 7.

During these hours, Impagnatiello was sitting in his cell. The prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo he showed some of his images of the moments following the crime, when he also went to his lover's house and those of Giulia's body. They recognized her thanks to a tattoo she had on leg.

The night the barman ended his life, he tried to burn the body. First in the bathtub and then in the garage. Impagnatiello in those seconds, when he saw the photos, he started with the head down in his hands, he burst into tears and always kept his gaze low.

Giulia Tramontano's crime, the testimony of the Carabinieri

CREDIT: RAI

The testimony of the Carabiniere was also present in the courtroom Antonio Carettiwho told what Impagnatiello did when he went to the barracks and what they found in his car. People in court he said: