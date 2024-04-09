Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 12:09











The Department of Social Welfare has started for the second time the bidding process for the management of the cafeteria service at the Alameda del Mar Civic Center in Orihuela Costa. The contract is not divided into lots due to its single nature and will have a minimum duration of three years with the possibility of extension. The fee to be paid for the service during the stipulated period is established at 6,300 euros per year, “a symbolic amount that does not compromise the economic result of the operation, considering the specific demand of users of the center,” according to the City Council.

The bidding process is carried out, as already announced by the Councilor for Social Welfare, Agustina Rodríguez, after resolving the administrative contract with the previously awarded company due to repeated non-compliance such as, among others, the closure of the cafeteria without prior notice for several days. , as detailed in the report prepared by municipal technicians.

The Department of Social Welfare reiterates its commitment to guarantee quality service in the Alameda del Mar center and opens the bidding process “with the objective of selecting a company that meets the established standards and guarantees adequate attention to users.” Rodríguez has expressed his confidence that on this occasion the winning company will comply with the established conditions and will not paralyze the highly demanded service and the work involved in the tender.

As the mayor announced, “the main objective of this service is to satisfy the needs of the users of the civic center, as well as the general public, offering quality care.” Although attention to center users is prioritized, service will also be offered to other people, guaranteeing its quality at all times.