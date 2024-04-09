Capcom has recently published a new patch for Dragon's Dogma 2a update designed especially to solve some problems related to progressionwhich could crash due to bugs that should have been fixed by now.

Available from today, April 9, 2024, the update has been published for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series and it does not yet have extensive official notes that allow us to understand precisely what changes with the installation of the new package, but it seems that it is above all a corrective patch.

The only comment from Capcom is that the update “fixes issues that prevented the progression of some quests“, and that's it for the moment, waiting for further discoveries on what this patch actually does to unlock the game.