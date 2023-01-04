The French player Kylian Mbappé has become a trend again on social networks, as he was seen enjoying an NBA game, however, He did not think that there he would meet a group of Argentine fans, who would give him a hard time.

Mbappé after the World Cup in Qatar, in which Argentina emerged victorious, began training again with Paris Saint-Germain. His coach Christophe Galtier gave him a few days off, so he the player took the opportunity to visit the United States with his partner Achraf Hakimi.

The footballers attended the duel between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs at the Barclays Center in New York. The game passed normally, however, and as usual, At half time on the big screens they showed the celebrities who were with them that day, for which Mbappé and Hakimi were focused by the cameras.

Apparently a group of Argentine fans noticed this situation and began to sing the famous World Cup hit “Boys, now we are excited again.” Although they were quite far from the front row where the French striker was, some of those attending the match were able to hear and record them.

In the video, fans in the last seats of the Barclays Center can be seen shouting: “I want to win the third, I want to be world champion. And to Diego that we can see in heaven…”.

Until now, It is unknown if Kylian Mbappé was able to hear the fans, because it has not ruled on this fact on social networks. After the game, both PSG players took a photo with renowned basketball player Kevin Durant.

Kylian Mbappé was at the Brooklyn Nets game. The Argentine fans noticed it 🇦🇷. And he gave himself this moment. World Cup atmosphere. In the United States and in the NBA. Or anywhere.📹 @Martin_Ormellopic.twitter.com/fYDIOnch6f — VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 3, 2023

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

Writing Trends

