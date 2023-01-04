Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, known for starring in several films by director Asghar Farhadi, was released on bail on Wednesday after three weeks in detention for supporting protests in Iran.

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was released on bail on Wednesday, January 4, after spending three weeks in detention for supporting protests in Iran, local media reported.

Iran has been rocked by protests sparked by the death, on September 16, of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian girl who died after being detained by morality police for violating the Republic’s strict dress code. Islamic.

Iranian authorities say hundreds of people have been killed in the riots, including members of the security forces, and thousands more have been detained.

Taraneh Alidoosti, 38, had been detained in Tehran since 17 December after posting several messages on social media in support of the protests, including removing her veil and condemning the execution of several protesters.

Global appeal for his release

“My client has been released today on bail,” his lawyer, Zahra Minooee, told the Isna news agency on Wednesday.

The actress was the most prominent person arrested in connection with the protests. Nearly 500 film personalities and workers, including French actress Marion Cotillard and Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, had called for their immediate release in an open letter in December.

Taraneh Alidoosti is best known for having acted in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including “The Client,” which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2017. She also starred in Saeed’s “Leila and Her Brothers.” Roustayi, presented at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

with AFP