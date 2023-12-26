The Chamber Board agreed this Tuesday not to admit for processing three amendments to the General Budget Bill of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia for 2024. Specifically, these are two amendments to the statement of expenses of the Mixed parliamentary group; and an amendment to the articles of the Vox parliamentary group.

The agreement was reached based on the report of the Committee of the Economy, Finance and Budget Committee, whose members met this Tuesday to analyze the 227 partial amendments: 162 to the statement of expenses and 65 to the articles, according to parliamentary sources from a release.

By parliamentary groups, the Socialist group presented 88 amendments to the statement of expenses and 59 to the articles; the Vox group, 1 amendment to the statement of expenses and 1 to the articles; and the Mixed group presented 73 amendments to the statement of expenses and 5 to the articles. For its part, the Popular parliamentary group did not make any partial amendments.

This Wednesday, at 9:00 a.m., the Economy, Finance and Budget Committee is scheduled to meet to debate and vote on the amendments formulated to sections 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 , 20 and 51 and the articles of the General Budget Bill of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia for the year 2024.

The calendar for processing the regional budgets started on November 30, with the intervention of the representatives of the different ministries before the Economy, Finance and Budget Commission. The debate and vote on the Commission's opinion on the General Budget Bill of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia for the financial year 2024 will be held this Thursday.