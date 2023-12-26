With the recent release of the DLC of Valhallamany fans of god of war who began with the Norse saga have expressed their desire to experience the original trilogy of the series. Luckily for these people, as well as those who knew Kratos during the PlayStation 2 era, a new rumor has indicated that A remastered collection made up of the first three God of War games would be on the way.

According to Nick Baker, famous insider within the Xbox sphere, In 2024 PlayStation would announce a remastered collection made up of God of War I and II of PlayStation 2, as well as God of War III for PlayStation 3. Although at the moment there are no specific details, it has been mentioned that this package would be available between 2024 and 2025. This is what was said about it:

“I'm someone who has long somewhat lamented the direction God of War took and longed for the OG God of War hack n' slash games. I just love them so much. And when I heard this might be happening, I told a friend of mine who also loves the OG God of War games and he got really excited. And I heard they may remaster the OG God of War trilogy on PlayStation. Now, I'm not 100 percent sure if it will be announced in 2024 and released in 2024 or 2025… that part is not clear to me, but it's what I've heard about the OG remastered trilogy of God of War.

Strangely, It has not been mentioned which study would be in charge of this project.. On the one hand, Santa Monica could well be responsible, but the possibility is not ruled out that Bluepoint, who have earned fame for their remasters and remakes, are in charge of giving new life to Kratos' original adventure.

With this, it is unknown if Ascension and Chains of Olympustwo games that are also part of the original God of War saga, are available in this collection. Although considering that the rumor has indicated that it is the original trilogy, it is likely that this is not the case. We can only wait and see what PlayStation's plans will be for Kratos and company.

The original god of war came to the PlayStation 2 in 2005, and won the hearts of fans by offering an adventure for adults. Here, players can enjoy a hack and slash full of action, puzzles and an extremely interesting story about revenge. This title was so successful that multiple sequels on the PlayStation 2 and 3 followed.

While many came to think that Kratos' journey had come to an end after the release of god of war 3 in 2010, In 2018 it arrived on the PlayStation 4 god of wara sequel that completely changed the gameplay, and introduced us to the protagonist in a completely different mythology, and now as a father. This new saga had greater emotional weight, leaving aside the search for revenge to offer you a journey focused on how complicated raising a child can be.

The last thing we saw of the series was God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, a completely free DLC for the 2022 title, which presents us with a roguelike mode where Kratos has to face his past to have the opportunity to have a future. On related topics, will we have more God of War games in the future? Likewise, the creator of the original series is not happy with the direction it has been taken.

Editor's Note:

As someone who loves the new God of War saga and hasn't had the opportunity to enjoy the classic games, I hope this rumor comes true. More people need to experience these classic games, and remastering them would explain why they haven't made it to PlayStation Plus yet, and would give PlayStation a notable release by 2024 or 2025.

Via: Nick Baker