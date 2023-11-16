Friday, November 17, 2023, 01:39



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

After having choreographed for other companies and performers and having established himself as a solo dancer, Manuel Liñán has decided to unite these two facets and focus all his efforts on himself. This has given rise to his ‘author’s dance’, a work where he presents himself as director and author of the different scenes to which he gives life: light, sound, singing, guitar, music, dance …Accompanied on vocals by David Carpio and on guitar by Manuel Valencia, Liñán manages to make reality at every moment what goes through his head, what he thinks, what he imagines, because he has become a director who dreams and a dancer who dances

‘Signature dance’

When

Friday, at 8:30 p.m.

Where

Mediterranean Foundation. Murcia.

How much

Tickets: 30 euros.

When choreographer and performer come together in the same artist, a kind of “dance fantasy” is generated that comes directly from the mind of the same person. From his creativity is born this show divided into pieces, which have nothing to do with cons, but which nevertheless converge perfectly around the figure of Liñán. Everything happens in a timeless space, in the moment just before falling asleep, where the artist reflects, fantasizes, imagines… Only in this way can the public know the creative part of the construction of a show.

The dancer and choreographer stages a dream that only he imagines with his characteristic absolute command of the stage. In his artistic career he has been able to create new paradigms and extract the maximum potential from them, which led him, among other recognitions, to being the 2017 National Dance Prize. After years of research into new trends, always with flamenco roots and pure, Liñán is inclined to take dance to an unusual point between genius and simplicity, placing himself at the flamenco avant-garde and defining his art as “life, freshness and passion.”