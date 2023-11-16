During the history of cinema, there have been many women who have dedicated their passion and dedication to the seventh art while exercising an act of bravery, for daring to stand out in times when it was not easy. Pepa Aniorte admires them so much that she has dedicated her latest production to them, which premieres this Saturday at a Teatro Romea with almost all the tickets sold. The Oriolana-born actress with strong ties to the Region of Murcia has aroused the public’s curiosity with her show, a tribute to the actresses and singers who starred in the best-known films of Spanish musical cinema.

‘Ten women of cinema’

When

Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Where

Romea Theater, Murcia.

How much

Tickets: 15, 18 and 20 euros.

Her ‘Ten Women of Cinema’ range “from the 40s to some of the latest performers who have sung in Pedro Almodóvar’s films,” explained the actress at the presentation of her work in Murcia. Her goal is to take a musical tour of the country’s history, for which she promises to “turn Romea around” and highlight, with humor and memory, the leading role of many women in Spanish cinema. This project is a source of emotion for her, but also responsibility for her role in remembering unforgettable actresses.

Lola Flores, Sara Montiel, Carmen Sevilla, Concha Velasco, Rodío Dúrcal, Karina, Marisol, Rocío Jurado, Lina Morgan and Luz Casal. All of them brought together for the first time on stage on a journey through their times, anecdotes and experiences. «Who doesn’t know ‘Tómbola’, by Marisol? It must be said that they were very great women,” Aniorte proudly states for whom these women are an example: “Everyone knows the songs because they are part of the history of our country.”

The music of these artists will play and the anecdotes of their lives will also be told in a show that Aniorte has conceived accompanied on the piano by Ángel Valdegrama. Cinema and theater go hand in hand with the masterful interpretation with a fun and moving text that recreates a show in which the spectators will not stop singing, chanting and getting excited remembering their own history and the artists they have seen so many times on the big screen . «All of them are part of our culture and our history. With their songs we have grown, we have been moved and we have laughed and cried. They are part of us and have managed to stay in our lives and our memories and survive the changes in fashion with their songs,” praises Aniorte.