In 2023, Russians were fined 141 billion rubles for violating traffic rules using photo and video cameras, this amount was a record for five years. This was reported on February 23 “Kommersant” with reference to statistics from the State Traffic Inspectorate.

For comparison: in 2022, the cameras issued decisions worth 112.9 billion rubles, and in 2021 – 8.8 billion rubles less. In 2020, the amount amounted to 94.2 billion rubles, and a year earlier – 82.8 billion rubles.

Last year, with the help of data from cameras, 220.9 million decisions were issued for 140.9 billion rubles; at the end of the year, almost 76.5 billion rubles were paid out of this amount. Over the year, Russians were fined 237.6 million for traffic violations, which is 36.4 million more than in 2022. Moscow accounted for 41.5 million fines for 31.7 billion rubles, in the Moscow region – 39.9 million fines for 24.4 billion rubles.

On February 15, the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate reported that in the capital in January of this year, with the help of photo and video recording systems, 1.8 million decisions were issued for various violations of traffic rules. Most often in January, drivers in the capital exceeded the speed limit (from 20 to 40 km/h).

On February 12, Kommersant, citing data from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported that the number of photo and video recording systems on Russian roads last year increased by 8.4% – to 29.2 thousand units. In total, last year State Traffic Inspectorate employees issued 237.6 million decisions on administrative offenses in the field of traffic, which is 18.1% more than a year earlier.