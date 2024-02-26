Larian Studios has asked fans to refrain from sending threats as the developer continues to work on mod support for Baldur's Gate 3.

The developer's director of publishing Michael Douse described plans for official mod support on social media platform X last week, calling the developer's plans “robust.”

Douse took to the platform again yesterday to issue a warning to those making “threats and toxicity against our devs and community teams”, asking them to “please stop that”.



“This is a game that went from ~2 million players to way over 10 in a very short space of time,” Douse said, adding the majority of the Baldur's Gate 3 community is “the absolute best” and the community team “persevere” because of them. “But I suppose it was inevitable that when you have a city, a few bad eggs will start a fire.

“Until then, BG3 does not yet have mod support. Don't get angry at mod authors, support teams, community or developers. Our focus is to patch the game while working on future mod support. I understand why it's frustrating, so what “we all need to do is focus on that future.”

Larian wants to maintain open communication with is community as it continues to support Baldur's Gate 3, Douse said, but if the toxicity continues the studio will “have to draw distance”, he concluded.

To finish, again, we can only be close if we can work close. If we cannot do that, and we have to draw distance, it'll really suck for everyone, especially us & definitely you. Please help us to work for the greater good of the millions of people who are involved & chill. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) February 25, 2024

Douse's comments follow a period of tension between Larian, mod authors, and mod users which has escalated on Larian's Discord server since Baldur's Gate 3 left early access and released on console. Several mod authors signed an open letter to Larian, published yesterday, asking for better community moderation and more transparency on the status of mod support.

On Discord, Larian senior community strategist WombatMedic said mod support is planned for things including UI, game mechanics, and certain assets, and is likely still several months away from release. Cross-platform support for consoles is also planned down the line.