A cold square in San Sebastián, in front of the General Captaincy, hosted this Saturday the celebration of the Military Easter, presided over, on behalf of His Majesty the King, by the admiral of Maritime Action (Almart), Vice Admiral Victoriano Gilabert Agote.

The military parade of a mixed honors company closed the first part of the military ceremony. The Force was made up of a squad of spenders and a music band, bugles and drums from the Levante Tercio of the Marine Infantry. Also participating was a section of the 73rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment of the Army, a section of the Air and Space Army from the Alcantarilla Air Base, a section of the Navy made up of personnel from the Maritime Action Force, the Flotilla of Submarines and the Anti-Mine Measures Force, and a section of the Civil Guard of the Fifth Zone.

Afterwards, the admiral made several stops in front of the massive audience, among family and friends of the participants, residents of Cartagena and tourists, to thank them for their attendance. “We are all the Armed Forces and it is an honor for us that, once again, we are accompanied by the city of Cartagena, in which we feel so integrated,” he said. The public responded with applause and thanked him for guaranteeing the sovereignty and independence of Spain, defending its territorial integrity and constitutional order.

Finally, in the General Captaincy Throne Room there was an official reception, attended by the Government delegate in the Region of Murcia, María Dolores Guevara, and the first deputy mayor of the Cartagena City Council, Diego Salinas. Likewise, the chief admiral of the Cartagena Arsenal, Vice Admiral Pedro Luis de la Puente, attended, as well as other representatives of civil and military institutions, a commission of commanders of ships and units of the Navy based in Cartagena, and a commission of officers, non-commissioned officers, troops and sailors from different units of the Armed Forces.

Dynamization of the economy



In his speech, Gilabert highlighted as a milestone of last year the delivery by Navantia to the Navy of the submarine S-81 'Isaac Peral'. “The construction of the rest of the S-80 series units, together with the progressive adaptation of the submarine base facilities, will give an important and necessary boost to the Submarine Weapon,” he explained. Likewise, he stressed that the activity of the Armed Forces energizes the economy of the Region of Murcia, where there is “a deep military tradition”, and needs technologically advanced companies.

Gilabert indicated that the Armed Forces are present in numerous missions abroad to maintain security, given that in 2023 “there was an increase in international tensions and conflicts.” The 73rd Artillery Regiment, based in the port city, has maintained its deployment of personnel and material in Latvia and Turkey.

For its part, the Zaragoza 5 Parachute Regiment, based in Javalí Nuevo, has generated the Spanish battalion of the international brigade deployed in southern Lebanon. Among the units that have operated outside Spain, he mentioned the Navy ships based in Cartagena, such as the 'Audaz', which participated for five months in a mission against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, and the 'Hespérides' which is currently “supporting the Spanish scientific community in Antarctica.”

Congratulations from the mayor to sailors and soldiers



The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, sent the congratulations of the people of Cartagena to all the members of the Armed Forces and the Civil Guard who serve in Cartagena and the Region on the occasion of the celebration of Military Easter.

In a letter addressed to the admiral of Acción Marítima, Victoriano Gilabert, the mayor thanked “all the military members of the units that work from our municipality, in a year in which we have once again enjoyed their initiative, generosity and collaboration in the development of numerous city projects and cultural and sports activities.