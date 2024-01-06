Saturday, January 6, 2024, 2:04 p.m.



The Children's Lottery 2024 this Saturday, January 6, distributed millions of euros in awards. Although it is considered the little brother of the Christmas Lottery, the lucky ones will be able to enjoy a loot that is the best gift of the Three Kings and a springboard to overcome the dreaded January slope after the festive weeks.

Check here the complete list of Lotería del Niño prizes 2024, celebrated this January 6.

Thousands of Spaniards remained attentive this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the start of the Children's Lottery draw, which was held in the State Lottery and Betting Hall and which was broadcast live on LA VERDAD. This Extraordinary Draw is much shorter and more intense than the one on December 22. In just half an hour, the illusions disappeared or gave way to euphoria with the distribution of awards.

Official list of awards



After the end of the draw, now is the time to check if your tenth has been awarded. To do this, in addition to the search engine that we offer you on our LA VERDAD website, you can also use traditional methods. If you prefer this tool, you can now consult the complete official list with all the Lotería del Niño 2024 prizes. In PDF format, you can search with a magnifying glass or print the entire list to underline the numbers you want.

This year, the first prize went to 94974, which takes 2,000,000 euros for each series and 200,000 for the tenth. The second prize fell to 89634, worth 750,000 euros for each ticket and 75,000 for each tenth. And the third, with 250,000 euros per series and 25,000 per tenth, was for 57033.

The Children's Lottery distributes a total of 770 million euros in prizes. There are fewer millions of euros than the Extraordinary Christmas Raffle, but it awards so many prizes, both large and small, that it is more likely that you will win. On December 22, the chances of winning some money are 15%, while in the January 6 draw they rise to 38%, if the winning tenths and refunds are added.