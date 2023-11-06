The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training announced its cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to issue commercial licenses for training centers working in the fields of childhood development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. With the aim of enhancing specialized training programmes, supporting the preparation of qualified cadres in Abu Dhabi, and encouraging academic excellence from a young age, the two parties have called on the relevant institutions that intend to add training activity in the field of early childhood to their license; Submit its application to obtain a no-objection certificate by sending the application accompanied by the training plan, technical content, and trainers’ information via email: [email protected]. The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority also called for contacting it to obtain important knowledge resources that can be included in the training materials. Which will be presented to the trainees.

Engineer Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of UAE Skills at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said: This important initiative consolidates the Center’s strategy for national action in cooperating with all relevant authorities in the country, in order to achieve the directives of the wise leadership on the necessity of applying the advanced mechanisms and systems necessary to qualify national competencies. In various specializations since childhood, which represents the basis for building a human being capable of innovation and creativity in all fields, he pointed out that the Licensing and Accreditation Department at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training is responsible for periodic monitoring of the performance of training centers and institutes, to determine the extent of their commitment to achieving licensing and accreditation standards. To keep pace with the UAE’s goals, plans, and future vision for all sectors and training specializations.

Engineer Thamer Al Qasimi, Executive Director of the Private Projects and Partnerships Sector at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said: The Authority seeks, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, to advance training and professional development programs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and raise their efficiency in developing the skills of workers in the field of early childhood development and caregivers. As part of the Authority’s efforts to invest in human capital, to improve the level and quality of services provided in the early childhood development sector, and to improve the recruitment process, the work environment, and the process of attracting and retaining employees working in this vital sector, in addition to enhancing the access of parents and caregivers to the necessary resources and support to ensure Their active and positive participation in supporting the comprehensive development of children, indicating that the Authority will work to apply the licensing conditions of “Abu Dhabi Technical Center” when granting certificates after verifying that these institutes and centers meet all requirements for the scientific and technical content of training programs related to early childhood development and their suitability to culture and needs. Local, as well as verifying the qualifications and training competencies of trainers, and the effectiveness of the programs in achieving the best outcomes.

The Executive Director of the Private Projects and Partnerships Sector at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority stressed that high-quality care and education services in the early childhood stage; It contributes to enhancing children’s linguistic, social, physical and cultural skills, preparing them for the future, and preparing them for changing work environments and future challenges, which requires the availability of highly qualified caregivers.