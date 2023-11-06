Formel 1 world champion Max Verstappen further extended his winning record in São Paulo. Fernando Alonso delivers the maneuver of the race and can celebrate his return to the podium. The international press writes:

Great Britain:

“The Sun”: “HORROR SHOW – Lewis Hamilton and Russell experience a nightmare at the Brazilian Grand Prix as Verstappen’s victory wipes the smile from Mercedes’ faces.”

“Daily Mail”: “Lando Norris’s hopes of victory vanished in an instant. The Brit started the sprint race in Brazil from pole position, but You-Know-Who broke through into the first corner and took the lead. So: Victory for Max Verstappen, the ball that cannot be deflected.”

“The Guardian”: “The contrast between Verstappen and Red Bull and Mercedes in Brazil could not have been more stark and made for even more discomfort while watching (…).”

Spain:

“Marca”: “Alonso dances for his eighth trophy like he did in Imola 2005.”

“Ace”: “Magical, cold and precise: Alonso gave Interlagos an unforgettable overtaking maneuver by Pérez (…) and above all gives Aston Martin and “Alonism” the enthusiasm back by ending a difficult autumn with the race in Brazil.”

Italy:

“Tuttosport”: “Verstappen also triumphed in Brazil. (…) The three-time world champion confirms himself as unbeatable, a bad weekend for the Reds.”

“Corriere della Sera”: “In Interlagos, Charles stops before he even sets off due to a breakdown. Russell also has to give up, Super Alonso prevails against Perez.”

France:

“L’Equipe”: “Max Verstappen continues his dream season.”

Austria:

“Kronen Zeitung”: “Verstappen wins confidently after a chaos start.”

“Courier”: “Verstappen wins in Brazil, Alonso achieves a hussar ride.”

Switzerland:

“View”: “The Alfa Sauber team experienced a GP to forget in Interlagos. The same applies to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who crashed before the official start of the race. The winner? Of course Max Verstappen.”