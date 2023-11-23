Everyone knows that playing lottery It involves trying your luck, but sometimes the choice of numbers is not the reason why a person can feel lucky. For some, fate has prepared a generous monetary surprise, just like a man of Illinois who earned US$25,000 a year, for life, after an error by the employee from whom he bought the ticket.

Many people have the habit of buying tickets lottery from time to time and choose the same combination of numbers, considering that in this way they are more likely to, at some point, be winners of an important prize. This is what Michael Sopejstal did, although he did not expect that it would be thanks to the clerk at a gas station that his luck would change.

The mistake that led a man to win the United States lottery



According to what was announced by the Michigan Lottery, A man became the creditor of US$25,000 a year for life after winning a lottery in the game Lucky for life, but the story is not at all common.

The man, 60 years old, bought his winning ticket at the GoLo gas station located in New Buffalo. According to what she said, he regularly travels to Michigan to eat at your favorite restaurant and always buy a ticket Lucky for life for 10 or 20 draws. But last September he didn’t expect that a mix-up would lead him to finally win a major prize.

His ticket matched all five white balls in the draw on September 17. His chosen numbers were 11, 15, 17, 24 and 48. But the reality is that that was not his intention.

“I asked the employee for a ticket for 10 drawings, but he accidentally printed a ticket with 10 lines for only one drawing, I still told him I wanted it,” the man shared. After the results of the lottery, He checked his ticket and saw that he had earned $25,000 a year for life. Of course, she immediately started dreaming of everything she could do with that money, “it was an incredible feeling.”

Photo: milotteryconnect.com

His case became known after Sopejstal went to the headquarters of the lottery in michigan to claim his prize and shared that he decided to receive his winnings as a one-time payment of US$390,000 instead of annuities of US$25,000 over 20 years or for life. With this amount of money he plans to travel and save the rest.

Those who wish to try their luck in Lucky for life You should know that tickets cost US$2 for a chance to win prizes ranging from US$3 to cash for life.

The jackpot prize consists of US$1,000 per day for life, but to do so players must match the five winning numbers from 1 to 48, plus a Lucky Ball from 1 to 18. Those who match the five numbers but not the Lucky Ball will earn US$25,000 a year, just like Sopejstal. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. daily and tickets can be purchased at retail stores throughout the state and online.