Andrea Pirlo does not recover any of the injured players, not even the full-back Petar Stojanovic, the victim of a stomp during matches with the Slovenian national team. The Sampdoria coach has called up 23 players for tomorrow evening’s match against Spezia at Ferraris (8.30pm): Verre returns from suspension, without Ravaglia injured there is only Tantalocchi as reserve goalkeeper while in defense there are Primavera Costantino and Langella. Out Barreca, Benedetti (but returned to Bogliasco), Ferrari, Murru, Malagrida, Pedrola, Ravaglia

On the eve of the match, 4,500 tickets were sold for the derby, of which 850 for La Spezia fans, in addition to the 18,224 season ticket holders. Below are the Blucerchiati called up by Andrea Pirlo

Goalkeepers: Stankovic, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Conti, Costantino, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Langella, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen Girelli, Kasami, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Borini, De Luca, Delle Monache, Esposito, La Gumina.