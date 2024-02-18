Celebrated throughout the United States since 1971, the President's day is he next holiday taking place in Texason Monday, February 19, in commemoration of the birth of the first American president, George Washington, so Government entities will remain closed throughout the state.

Installed as an essential figure for the birth of the country, George Washington led the army that won the battles of Saratoga and Yorkstown, leaving the British militias with no alternatives, who had to surrender and accept American sovereignty.

It is for this reason, among other feats of the first American president, that it is celebrated as a national holiday throughout the country. since 1971 on the third Monday of February, which in 2024 will fall on the 19th. This year, the celebration will be 225 years after the death of the hero

How does Texas celebrate Presidents' Day?

Both in Texas and in other states of the country, Schools organize events for students about the presidents of the United States, mainly George Washingtonand government offices celebrate with parades and public speeches.

On the stipulated day, all government offices will remain closed, as will libraries, banks, post offices, U.S. district courts, and the stock market. Nevertheless, private businesses will open their doors, such as restaurants or supermarkets, as well as the most recognized shopping centers in the area. Also Waste collection and transportation services will remain in operation.

Holidays in the United States 2024

According to the information on the official website of the United States Government, there are 11 national holidays:

New Year – January 1st – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – third Monday in January – President's day Memorial Day -last Monday in May- Liberation Day -June 19- Independence Day -July 4- Labor Day -first Monday in September- Columbus Day -October 12- Veterans Day -November 11- Thanksgiving Day – fourth Thursday in November – Christmas is on the 25th of December-

In addition to the eleven national holidays found on the official Government holiday calendar, There are four non-holiday dates celebrated by Americans: Valentine's Day -February 14-, Saint Patrick's Day -March 17-, Easter -March 31- and Halloween -October 31-.