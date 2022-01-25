A photo of a Tesla Cybertruck with new wheels and tires, a different front spoiler, a giant windshield wiper and door mirrors has surfaced on an American forum. Still, the car is basically very similar to the concept car from 2019.











Tesla itself does not call the 2019 Cybertruck a concept car, but according to the rules of more traditional car brands, of course it is. The fact is that the Cybertruck was far from finished at the time, because it is not yet finished. We can see from this photo what the production version will look like, although it cannot be ruled out that more changes will follow.

The photo of the new model was shared on a forum with the somewhat anticipatory name Cybertruck Owners Club. The car is equipped with different wheels with high, rough tires and door mirrors. The latter seems unnecessary now that there are also cars with cameras in that location, but in the US the traditional exterior mirror is mandatory for the time being. See also Nascar, Almirola's choice: "It's time to be the best at home, not on the track"

The photos most likely show the final version of Tesla’s Cybertruck. © Cybertruck Owner’s Club



Giant windshield wiper

What this Cybertruck also has is a windshield wiper. What’s called: This is the longest wiper blade we’ve ever seen. Just like with older Seat models, the single copy is in rest position against the A-pillar, to operate almost the entire flat window from there. The front bumper seems slightly larger and has a larger cooling opening and the car as a whole also seems slightly shrunk.

The bumper leaves a little more space at the top than before, for the combination of fog lamps and the side indicators required in the US. Fortunately for the fans, the outlandish body of Tesla’s first pickup remains largely intact, with a body constructed entirely from straight stainless steel sheets. The Cybertruck will be available in the US next year. Europe will follow later.

