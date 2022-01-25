Madison Keys dignified this Tuesday the defeat of Paula Badosa against the 26-year-old American, who without being seeded (51st) is already in the semifinals of the Australian Open after easily subduing the fourth favorite, Barbora Krejcikova: 6-3 and 6-2 in 1h25. His rival on Thursday will be his compatriot Jessica Pegula or the Australian Ashley Barty, which will open the evening shift at the Rod Laver Arena.

Keys, who already reached the penultimate round of the tournament in 2015, is being a poisoned gift for his rivals, since despite her low ranking, due to the injuries that prevented her from competing regularly last year, she is a fearsome tennis player, with a crazy drive, a very good backhand, a stable serve and a balanced pace of play. In 2022 he accumulates 11 victories, the same as in all of 2021. And he won the title of one of the Adelaide tournaments a few days ago.

Krejcikova found no answers to stop Keys, who saved seven of the eight break points that the Czech had, who has accumulated 38 wins in his last 48 games, with trophies in Strasbourg, Roland Garros and Prague, plus a final in Sydney. He had five wins in a row against Americans until Madison snapped the streak with amazing ease. Now it looks like a candidate for the title.

Australian Open women’s draw.