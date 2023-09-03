Sunday, September 3, 2023
Tennis | Heliövaara and Danilina to the third round in the US Open mixed doubles

September 3, 2023
in World Europe
In the next round, Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Xu Yifan will face each other.

Harri Heliövaara has advanced his Kazakh pair Anna Danilina with a convincing win to the third round in the mixed doubles of the US Open tennis tournament.

The match against the United States lasted only an hour Denis Kudlaa and Alycia Parks against ended with a score of 6–3, 6–3.

In the next round, they will face Belgium Joran Vliegen and China Xu Yifan.

