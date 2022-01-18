Tennis Emil Ruusuvuori has a strong grip in Australia, took the second installment bluntly 6-0 and set off the third, the world star was in trouble

Finland tennis jigsaw Emil Rose Mountain turned the turbo screw full in the second installment of the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassimea against the first round of the Australian Open.

Auger-Aliassime took a tight first set 6-4, but in the second round, Rose Mountain quickly loaded the dull 6-0 and leveled the match.

Ruusuvuori took the third set 6–3 with one feed break and leads the match 2–1. Three wins are needed to win a match.

The match is pending and HS is watching the game.

If was the first installment of palpation and a bit of a wet game, the second one started from Rose Mountain at a completely different pace. He cannoned as many as ten punches.

The second installment came largely with Ruusuvuori’s excellent play, and not so much with Auger-Alias ​​’mistakes. Admittedly, Ruusuvuori’s casual and hard punches forced him to make mistakes.

In the third installment, Ruusuvuori’s casual play continued. At times, it felt like I could be hit through the palm of my hand almost anytime. The game remained balanced from start to finish.

The struggle of the rigor of the beginning, it was reported that in a situation of 1–1 alone, a game of more than ten minutes was grinded, with the longest ball rallies being more than 25 strokes. The opening batch took 63 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime, 21, is the ninth player in the tournament, and thus a pre-favorite of the match.

Last year, Rose Mountain advanced to the second round of the Australian Open.