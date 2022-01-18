The 2021 championship will be remembered not only for the continuous emotions and the last lap of Abu Dhabi, but also for a rivalry that was sometimes seen, ‘smelled’ in the past, but never exploded definitively. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen they fought hard, writing the history and – hopefully – the future of Formula 1. And while waiting to know if the Brit will continue his adventure in the Circus, comments on the season just ended are added, demonstrating how the 2021 World Championship attracted the attention of all observers and polarized their opinion.

The latest opinion in chronological order came from Mario Andretti: ‘Piedone’ sided with Verstappen, considering him a very worthy world champion; Hamilton, on the other hand, despite being unlucky in Nicholas Latifi’s accident, according to him cannot complain about bad luck. “Overall, also considering what happened in the final, Formula 1 can consider 2021 as a truly fantastic season. We cannot limit ourselves to analyzing what happened in the last race, so much so that I certainly consider Max a deserving world champion. Verstappen knows very well he needed a miracle why he would win: this was Latifi’s accident, which no one could have foreseen“Said the 1978 world champion to RacingNews365.

“However, that’s the beauty of our sport: it’s not over until it’s over, and you have to accept it. This is not the only time such things have happened at the last, decisive moment. Lewis can’t really complain much about bad luck. Look what happened to Silverstone, for example. He knocked out his biggest rival, suffered damage to his car and suspended the race. Despite everything, he was able to repair the car and start again in front by crossing the finish line first, with his rival in the hospital.“, Concluded the Italian-American.