The tickets for Bad Bunny in Peru They already went on sale on the occasion of The Hottest World Tour. Our country will not be the exception among the various Latin American nations that the reggaeton star will visit to delight all his fans. The possibility that the capacity of the concert could be expanded after the restrictive measures against the pandemic are relaxed is also mentioned.

In this note you will have more information about the Bad Bunny concert in Peru, when and where to buy tickets, how much they cost and the areas where you can find them.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny in Peru: where to buy tickets to see the Puerto Rican singer this 2022?

When will the Bad Bunny concert in Peru be?

Bad Bunny will perform at the National Stadium in Lima. Photo: EFE

The World’s Hottest Tour, global tour of the musical icon of the moment, is scheduled to arrive in Peru on next November 13.

When do the tickets for the Bad Bunny concert come out?

Tickets to see LIVE the world star of reggaeton bad bunny will start selling friday january 28 from Teleticket for Interbank customers. For general customers, the sale will start on Sunday, January 30.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny in Peru 2022: can the capacity of the long-awaited concert be increased?

How to buy tickets for the Bad Bunny concert in Peru?

In order not to miss out on your ticket and be able to see Bad Bunny in the front row, follow these steps:

Go to the website of teleticket

Choose the image of the Bad Bunny show: World’s Hottest Tour

Select the area for which you will buy the ticket

Make the virtual payment

Confirm the payment and you will receive the ticket in digital format so you don’t stop dancing or singing that night.

Presale tickets

The pre-sale for Interbank clients, through Teleticket, will start on January 28 and will last until Saturday, January 29. Said users will have a 15% discount on the purchase of their tickets.

general ticket sales

The sale aimed at the general public will begin on Sunday, January 30.

Ticket prices on Teleticket

To see Bad Bunny in the National Stadium next November 13, find out below the prices of all areas:

Beach: S/ 680 overall | S/ 578 with Interbank discount

Platinum: S / 467 general | S/ 397 with Interbank discount

VIP: S/ 350 overall | S/ 298 with Interbank discount

West: S/465 overall | S/ 395 with Interbank discount

East: S / 421 general | S/ 358 with Interbank discount

North grandstand: S/ 175 general | S/ 149 with Interbank discount.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny concert in Peru: prices and where to buy your tickets

Where will the Bad Bunny concert be in Peru?

The popular ‘Bad Rabbit’ announced his World’s hottest tour. Photo: EFE

The world tour of the interpreter of “Caro” will make a stop at the National Stadium from Peru, also called José Díaz and located in the center of the Lima capital.

The best songs of Bad Bunny

Callaita

I kicked you out

safaera