Hana Al-Zahid revealed in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the reason for her agreement to participate in the series “I and she”, which she collected with the artist Ahmed Hatem and the artist Ashraf Abdel Baqi.

psychological issues

The Egyptian artist said: “The character that I played was what motivated me the most to work, as the role was completely new to me, as I was not used to that type of role, and I can say that with this role I was able to completely change my skin.”

And she continued, “The script also liked it and was written professionally and nicely, in addition to the fact that the work was integrated and had elements of success, as it combined drama, comedy and romance.”

And she added, “At the same time, he discusses psychological issues that no one has talked about before, in addition to the fact that the work was suitable for all ages in the family to watch.”

When asked about the work on “Trend” since the beginning of the first episodes of the show, she explained here: “The reactions made me very happy, and I expected success because everyone did their best and we worked a lot.”

me and her

Al-Zahid embodies the role of a character who has a complex of men and hates them, but she did not go to a psychiatrist to help her gain experience that would help her prepare for the role, according to her expression.

According to the Egyptian artist; It relied on the script and the instructions of director Sameh Abdel Aziz in the details of the character, and performed many rehearsals with Ahmed Hatem and Ashraf Abdel Baqi on how to present characters suffering from mental illnesses without complication or exaggeration and to reach people in a simple way the concept of excessive emotion disease.

She pointed out here that the series sheds light on obsessive-compulsive disorder and excessive emotion, and continued: “I read about the two diseases a lot, so I considered myself working on two characters, not one.”

And she added, “Ahmed Hatem also read about obsessive-compulsive disorder, which he suffers from during work in order to help him prepare the character, so the work carried important messages.”

She expressed her comfort to work with Ahmed Hatem for the fourth time, stressing that “her talent appears more by working with him, and that the audience interacts with them and feels the difference in work.”

Al-Zahid revealed the details of her play, which was recently shown within the Riyadh season, “The Passport of the Moater”, expressing that “it was an enjoyable experience and won the approval of the audience.”

Here, Zahid considers theater one of the most difficult roles that an artist can play, because it shows his true talent, expressing “her love for theater since she was performing in front of the late Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem.”

Women’s issues

And she confirmed that “her husband, the Egyptian artist Ahmed Fahmy, always supports her in her artistic choices, cares more about her work than his works, and is always proud of her and supports her.”

She stressed that she loves to play roles that discuss women’s issues in society in all of her works, such as the character of the shy, weak and liar girl in the series “Helwat al-Dunya Sukkar”.

She expressed her happiness with the recent trend of Egyptian drama to shed light on rare psychological issues, such as the series Anna and She.

She concluded her interview with “Sky News Arabia” by talking about her new upcoming artwork, which focuses on cinema.

Here, she said, “I am working on a new movie that is currently being prepared, after I finished shooting the movie (Some Hours One Day), in which she presents a role full of light drama.”