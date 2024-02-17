Mexican merchants embark on a mission to preserve the tejuinoa ancestral corn drink originating from indigenous communities wixaritari, which not only serves the purpose of uplifting the spirit in religious ceremonies, but also boasts medicinal properties and is experiencing a renewed wave of popularity.

This elixir, integrated into the rich gastronomy of western Mexico, is produced through meticulous artisanal corn fermentation process, whose recipe has been passed down through at least four generations of families in Guadalajarathe capital of Jalisco.

América Ornelas, granddaughter of Don Manuel Ornelas, founder of 'tejuino Marcelino', shares his family's deep-rooted history in the making of this drink, which has been the engine that drives the family for decades.

Almost 70 years ago, Manuel Ornelas became one of the pioneers of the artisanal production of tejuino in Guadalajaraserving not only as a seller but as a teacher for many merchants who, inspired by his knowledge, ventured into the production of this unique drink.

Each tejuinero, as they are known, puts their distinctive touch on the preparation, and according to Ornelas, even small details, such as the exact amount of salt, can make a difference in the flavor.

The process of making the tejuino It is a work of patience and dedication that spans two to four days. The corn is cooked with water and piloncillo, the purest form of sugar. The resulting mixture is fermented for two or three days until a type of atole or mastic is obtained. Finally, it is mixed with lemon juice, grain salt, ice, and some add lemon ice cream and chili powder, creating a drink whose flavors range from sweet and sour to salty.

Beyond their exquisite flavor, tejuino It has been the subject of studies that highlight its medicinal properties. According to the Center for Research and Assistance in Technology and Design of the State of Jalisco, tejuino contains lactic acid bacteria. beneficial for intestinal cleansing and probiotics that contribute to human health.

Despite its deep-rooted tradition, tejuino is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Gonzalo Jiménez Ramírez, who has been producing and selling it for more than five decades, reveals that this drink is requested not only as a refreshing option, but also as a source of energy for daily activities, regardless of weather conditions.

There are even those who take it as a hangover remedy after a day of partying. “They say that (they take it) because they are a little raw (with a hangover), that one day they took it and it was a great remedy, but it is also a pleasure, at first sometimes they don't like it, because well, it has salt and it is sweet, it is salty In other words, they don't find it, they need to savor it little by little,” he explained.

The versatility of tejuino is manifested in its incorporation into modernity. Its presence has transcended the streets and markets to become a key ingredient in innovative alcoholic beverages, such as 'tejuichelas', a mix with beerand cocktails with white tequila or mezcal, which have gained popularity in bars and social events.

In the heart of Guadalajarahe tejuino It is not only a street drink, but a essential element in the gastronomic and tourist identity of the region . For América Ornelas, it is about “the drink of the gods” in Jalisco, a true sea of ​​flavors that cannot be compared with any other sensory experience.

(With information from EFE)