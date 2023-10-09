Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 00:34



The Association of Canales del Taibilla (MCT) will allocate 9,561,823 euros for the operation, maintenance and conservation of the desalination plants in the province of Alicante. This was announced yesterday by the president of the organization, Francisca Baraza, after the meeting of the entity’s Executive Committee.

Within the budget of the entity dependent on the central government, all control is included, from the pretreatment of physical and chemical processes to the maintenance of the reverse osmosis frames and membranes. The approved item will also cover the analytical plan through which water for human consumption is self-controlled, as well as carrying out internal analyzes to verify the proper functioning of the facility and the safety of its discharges.

At the same meeting, the Executive Committee also authorized the contracting of the Torrealta network renewal project, in the northern area of ​​Orihuela, on the Cox and Redován branches. The works are valued at 3,910,897 euros. The Taibilla will also allocate 640,598.08 euros to cover its environmental monitoring programs for the San Pedro del Pinatar and Alicante desalination plants, and the Agua Amarga salt marsh and its surroundings. In addition, the green light was given to the supply and installation of a continuous measurement system in the organization’s four desalination plants, which will involve a total investment of 327,726 euros.

This year, Taibilla is immersed in the contracting of several works to modernize its infrastructure. Some of these works are taking steps forward. This is the case of the new Vistabella pumping station project, next to the La Pedrera treatment plant. Located between Orihuela and Jacarilla, the works have been awarded for 3.2 million euros. The resulting facilities, defends Taibilla, will improve regulation and guarantee of supply.

The award of one million euros for the project to implement a photovoltaic park in the Lo Romero I deposit was also authorized to serve as a complementary supply of electrical energy in this mountain area of ​​Vega Baja.