Jenni HermosoSpanish international, assured in his statement before the Prosecutor’s Office for the Rubiales Case that the kiss he received from the then president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubialesafter the final of the Women’s World Cup was not consensual, that she did not feel respected “neither as a player nor as a person” and that she does not deserve to have experienced something like that, since for her since then “it is very difficult” to be able to leave the house.

The testimony of the Spanish player in the National Court was announced this Monday on the Telecinco program Code 10.

Hermoso assured that day that he did not have time to react because he did not expect an attitude like Rubiales’. “They were seconds and at no time did I feel comfortable.” “They tarnished my image, I felt as a player and worker of the Federation that no one protected me, they asked me to help them, but at no time did I feel that they were protecting me. I don’t deserve to have experienced all this, it is very difficult for me not to be able to leave the house. Having had to leave Madrid to not have that pressure that I was having from people who only wanted to hurt me,” responded the Mexican Pachuca player when questioned by the lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez.

The player remembered what happened during the medal ceremony. After greeting Queen Letizia and her daughter, Rubiales was next. “I hug him. The first thing I say when I hug him is: ‘The one we’ve messed up’. He jumps on me and I stand firm enough to support us. When he comes down, the only thing I remember he said to me is: ‘ We have won this World Cup thanks to you.’ And the next thing was his hands on my head and then I didn’t hear anything else and I saw myself with the kiss on my mouth.”

When asked if she had the ability to react, she said no because she did not expect it. “How could I expect it in that scenario that was a medal ceremony at a World Cup final? We had been champions. A lot of emotion, a lot of joy and everything, but I didn’t look for that moment,” she added.

After the kiss, she went down to the stage with the rest of her companions and commented on what happened with Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes. “At that moment I was in the shock of that celebration for having been champions. It was a historic event that took a lot of work for all of us to achieve. At no time could I expect it to happen in the end like this. I hugged the Queen, the daughter …he was a trustworthy person. No one would expect that he would use that moment to do something like that, no matter how spontaneous it was,” Hermoso continued explaining.

When asked if at any point the kiss was consensual, she responded with a categorical “no” and when asked if she felt “violated or violated,” she answered affirmatively. “Yes. Clearly I felt disrespected. At that moment he did not respect me either as a player or as a person. I was experiencing something that was historic. They were subjecting me to something that I at no time sought or did to find myself in that situation,” she said. the Spanish international.

The Rubiales case will continue this Tuesday, when the appearances as investigated of the former women’s soccer coach, Jorge Vilda, and the Marketing Director of the Spanish Federation, Rubén Rivera, have been scheduled before the judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge, who is investigating to the former president of the RFEF Luis Rubiales for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion of the soccer player Jenni Hermoso.

EFE

