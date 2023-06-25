Imperia – A 47-year-old biker remained seriously injured in a head-on collision against a car which took place at the roundabout in via Morene, in Taggia.

Causes to be ascertained. According to an initial reconstruction, the motorbike would have taken the roundabout and collided against it a car inside which there were two women, who were unharmed. The 47-year-old was thrown onto the asphalt. In the impact he suffered a serious multiple trauma. The 118 Grifo helicopter has been alerted.

His condition is said to be critical. The carabinieri intervened at the moment the road is blocked to allow rescue operations.