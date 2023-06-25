Even before the summer transfer market session is officially open, Inter are very close to having already completed next season’s squad of defenders. Because the track that leads to Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer from Chelsea is heating up day by day and more because there are no doubts about Yann Bisseck. Not that there had been any changes of direction in the last week: as expected, the Nerazzurri will pay the Danish side Aarhus the 7 million euro settlement clause, in two annual installments, and will therefore take the player to Milan to serve Simone Inzaghi.

The footballer is currently engaged in Georgia at the Under 21 European Championship with Germany and also scored the equalizer in the opening match against Israel. For this reason the subsequent steps will be materially completed once the competition is over or at least once the German expedition has concluded: at the beginning of July the player will therefore fly to the Lombard capital for visits and signatures, then the officialization will arrive. StThe holes left by Milan Skriniar and Danilo D’Ambrosio will thus be replaced in the squad. Azpilicueta is a coup conceived as a ready-to-use experience pawn, Bisseck is instead a medium-long term project that will be developed by learning from the owners from week to week. But the talent is there, no doubt.