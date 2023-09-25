Sylvester Stallone is one of the most important actors and filmmakers in the film industry, especially action films. Likewise, he is recognized worldwide for giving life to two historical characters on the big screen: Rocky and Rambo. Currently, the American has been in the eyes of moviegoers because his latest film that belongs to the ‘The Expendables’ saga has just been released, this time with the help of Jason Statham they released part 4.

The performer Sylvester Stallone is 77 years old and 50 of them have been dedicated to putting his career in the world of cinema at the top. The actor had an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada prior to the premiere of ‘The Expendables 4’, which hit the big screen on September 22.

At that time, he commented that he feels happy about the longevity he has been showing in the industry and because he is one of the few actors from the 80s who continues to star in major feature films.

Why is Sylvester Stallone considered “the last dinosaur”?

Sylvester Stallone’s career is truly amazing because of all the films he has made and the great characters he has given life to. These, to this day, continue to remain in the memory of many people. In the interview he had with the Canadian media, the artist commented the following: “Society is changing, commercialization in cinema is faster. Then longevity would become a premium.”

On the other hand, he said a phrase that then had its explanation. The Rocky performer considers himself “the last dinosaur” of action movies and he is very proud of that. What did he mean? What Sylvester mentioned refers to the fact that 50 years have passed in the film industry and for now he does not plan to leave, he intends to pass on his legacy to his loved ones.

In addition, he stated that he would no longer fit into the new productions and that he feels grateful for having been part of Arnold, Liam Neeson’s generation. Bruce Willis, among others.

What action movies has Sylvester Stallone starred in?

In 1976 Sylvester Stallone made the leap to the big screen and it was the moment in which he marked an important milestone in the history of cinema because one of the most important characters, Rocky, appeared. After that, the American actor began to be part of relevant scripts and at 77 years old he has just released ‘The Expendables 4’, one of the great action sagas in the industry.

Here we present some action films with which the Rambo interpreter made history.

‘Rocky’ – 1976

‘The Mercenaries’ – 2010

‘Creed: The Legend of Rocky’ – 2015

‘Rocky Balboa’ – 2006

‘Tango and Cash’ – 1989

‘Rocky II’ – 1979

‘The Indestructibles’ (saga)

‘Cornered’ – 1982

