The State Department called Mexico’s decision to invite Russian military to the parade strange

The United States considers the decision of the Mexican authorities to invite the Russian military to celebrate Independence Day “strange”. This assessment gave US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

“I will say that we found this decision strange. I have nothing more to add,” he said.

The Mexican Independence Day Parade took place on September 16th. Soldiers of the 154th Preobrazhensky Regiment, which was founded in 1961, took part in it. At the Russian Embassy in a Latin American country, participation in such an important event for the people of Mexico called great honor.

Previously, The American Thinker wrote that Russia is increasing its influence in Latin America due to the incompetence of the policies of the administration of US President Joe Biden. This is proven by the visit of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to a number of countries in the region, the author of the article pointed out.