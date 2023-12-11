Sweden | The elevator at the construction site fell, at least four were seriously injured

The police are investigating the case. The construction site is located in the northwest of Stockholm.

At least four people have been seriously injured after a construction site elevator fell in Sweden, the country's public broadcasting company reports, for example SVT and a daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

The elevator accident happened in the municipality of Sundbyberg in Stockholm County. According to local rescue authorities, there were four or five people in the elevator.

The rescue authorities did not give more details about the condition of the injured.

The rescue service was alerted about the accident around 11 a.m. Finnish time on Monday. Several rescue units and the police were dispatched to the scene.

According to SVT, the police have started a preliminary investigation into the occupational safety crime. The site's contractor has not commented on the events.