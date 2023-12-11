Tax reform in Brazil, falling oil prices, Chinese stocks, FED rate cuts and US stocks are among the topics

Markets prepare for a key Fed policy meeting (Federal Reserve) this week, with comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell likely to play a key role in expectations of possible future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Elsewhere, Cigna reportedly ends talks to merge with rival Humana, abandoning a deal that would have created a $140 billion insurance giant. In Brazil, tax reform could be voted on this week.

1. Stock futures

US stock futures fell on Monday (Dec 11, 2023) as investors awaited the much-anticipated US policy meeting. Federal Reserve in the weekend. At 7:57 am (Brasília time), the contract lost 0.22%, the fell 0.12%, while the it had fallen 0.22%.

Both the benchmark as high technology recorded their highest closing levels since the start of 2022 in the previous session, while the 30-stock index posted its 6th consecutive weekly gain – its longest streak of positive weeks since 2019.

A series of labor market data on Friday (Dec 8) fueled hopes that the Fed may be able to engineer a so-called “soft landing” for the US economy. In this scenario, the central bank's aggressive series of interest rate hikes – which have pushed borrowing costs to more than 2-decade highs – would manage to quell high inflation without triggering a broader economic collapse.

The numbers showed that nonfarm payrolls rose more than anticipated in November, growth in average hourly earnings rose monthly and the unemployment rate fell. While the numbers point to a resilient labor market that could boost wages and inflation, they have been more widely interpreted as a sign that the Fed's tightening cycle may not tip the world's largest economy into recession.

US health insurer Cigna (NYSE: ) has ended its attempt to acquire Humana (NYSE: ), according to multiple media reports, canceling a deal that would have created an insurance giant valued at more than $140 billion.

Reports stated that neither Cigna nor Humana were able to reach an agreement on financial arrangements, while concerns also revolved around the intense regulatory scrutiny the tie-up would likely have raised. In the past, competition authorities have quashed similar initiatives to consolidate the U.S. health insurance industry.

The abandonment of negotiations comes as Connecticut-based Cigna announced it plans to launch an additional $10 billion in share buybacks. In a statement, President David Cordani argued that the company's shares are “significantly undervalued and buybacks represent a capital deployment that increases value”.

Cigna shares rose in US pre-market trading on Monday (Dec 11).

2. Fed Rate Cuts in 2024

Analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: ) predicted that Fed policymakers will cut interest rates 2 times by the end of next year and brought forward the timing of the 1st cut to the 3rd quarter.

Citing “improved news on inflation,” the brokerage said in a note to clients dated December 10 that reductions could now be made. “come a little early”. Goldman had previously estimated that the initial cut would occur next December.

In the wake of last week's jobs data and separate figures showing the slowest annual increase in underlying price gains in 2 years in October, markets are now pricing in a near 50% chance of a 1/4 cut. point in the borrowing cost rate from its current range of 5.25% to 5.50% as early as May, according to the of Investing.com. The probability of a cut at the Fed's March meeting is just under 43%, down from 53% the previous week.

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday (Dec 13), after its last 2-day meeting of 2023. Much of the focus will likely be on comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who faces pressure to set a timeline for future rate cuts. Powell, who emphasized that the Fed will only act with “Careful”you should try to give the bank some flexibility in its upcoming decisions.

3. Chinese stocks

China's blue chip index rose 0.6% on Monday (Dec 11), after reaching its weakest level since the beginning of 2019, while the went up and the of Hong Kong fell 0.9%.

Data released over the weekend showed that Chinese prices fell at their fastest pace in 3 years in November, mainly affected by declining food costs. You also sank for the 14th consecutive month.

The readings suggested that the post-pandemic recovery in Chinese spending remained sluggish despite Beijing's continued liquidity measures – a trend that bodes ill for the world's 2nd largest economy. China has already been in deflationary territory for 2 consecutive months, which portends little recovery in growth in the coming months.

Authorities have pledged to do more to provide fiscal and monetary support, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping warning in recent days that the country's recovery is now at a “critical stage”.

4. Oil prices fall

Oil prices fell slightly on Monday (Dec 11), in a sign of caution among investors ahead of the Fed meeting. At 7:58 am (Brasília time), the due in February was down 0.84%, at US$70.63 per barrel, while the it had fallen 0.75% to US$75.27 per barrel.

Disappointing production cuts by OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies, including Russia, have caused oil prices to lose for 7 consecutive weeks. While weak economic impressions from top importer China also exacerbated concerns about demand.

However, strong US non-farm payrolls data on Friday (Dec 8) spurred some optimism about the outlook for crude oil demand in the world's biggest fuel importer.

5. Tax Reform in Brazil

The vote on the Tax Reform in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies should take place this week, according to the rapporteur of the matter, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB). The expectation is that some provisions approved in the Senate will be suppressed, which must be aligned with the president, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, “without compromising the reform”he stated.

The tax reform abolishes 3 federal taxes, IPI, PIS and Cofins, which will be replaced by the Contribution on Goods and Services and the Selective Tax. Furthermore, it eliminates the state ICMS and municipal ISS for the creation of IBS.

The text was approved by the Senate, which expanded the list of sectors that will have different rates, as well as exemptions. The Senate also determined higher amounts of transfers from the Union to the Regional Development Fund, to compensate for the end of the fiscal war, to R$60 billion. However, these funds bring fiscal risk to the Union, according to the Senate's IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution).

At 7:58 am (Brasília time), the ETF EWZ (NYSE: ) rose 1.54% in pre-market.

With information from Investing Brazil.