The dark variant of the sorcerer has shown his third eye in the new trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. While pre-orders are now available, fans are wondering who this character really is and what is the true power of him. Is it really an enemy or could it be an ally?

Little less than a month is missing for the premiere of the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Therefore, in this note we talk about it.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic Animals 3″: Preview in Peru of “The Secrets of Dumbledore”

Supreme Doctor Strange or someone else?

If the rumors are true, who appears in the trailer would be none other than Supreme Doctor Strange, a variant of the original avenger who appeared in “What if…?”.

Strange Supreme would be one of the main villains of the sequel In the multiverse of madness. Photo: YouTube/Marvel capture

At the moment it has not been confirmed whether or not it is him, but the advances continue to give clues that it would be the same character.

YOU CAN SEE: “Moon Knight”, chapter 2 ONLINE: how and where to watch the new episode with Steven Grant

The third eye and its power

What is the third eye that appears on the forehead of the Doctor Strange variant? The answer lies in the comics.

Supreme Doctor Strange would be one of the antagonists in the film. Photo: Twitter

The comics explain that this is a projection of the very Eye of Agamoto that the sorcerer always wears as an amulet. Thus, sometimes it manifests itself on his forehead.

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes” 2, chapter 36 ONLINE: time and where to see the new premiere of the telenovela

A curiosity is that, in the first movie of the sorcerer, The Ancient tells Strange to “open his eye” just before sending him on a crazy trip through the multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the “Open your eye” scene, seen in his first solo film. Photo: Marvel

Thus, it is likely that this evil version of Doctor Strange was able to master that technique, which would explain his third eye on his forehead.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bridgerton” and the real ages of its cast: Two are over 30 years old

Ally or enemy?

“Things got out of control,” mentions the dark version of Strange in the trailer. Now, in this trailer, we see how the original Doctor casts a spell on him.

Original Doctor Strange and Supreme Doctor Strange in a scene from the trailer. Photo: Marvel

Everything points to her being an enemy, but there’s still a chance she could be an ally, thanks to the theory that Wanda is the antagonist.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Flash”: Ezra Miller would be suspended from all Warner Bros. Studios projects

If this is true, the phrase he mentions could be interpreted as wanting to close the gaps in the multiverse that opened in “Spider-Man: no way home”.