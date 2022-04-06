The Closing 2022 of the Women’s MX League is about to end and only three tickets to the Liguilla remain in dispute. Rayadas de Monterrey, Tigres, Chivas, América and Pachuca already have guaranteed classification. While at the opposite extreme, Juárez and Mazatlan they could become the first teams eliminated.

Mathematically, neither the border nor the Mazatlecas are eliminated, but the odds are getting better. Both teams need a perfect closure and that the others also 11 clubs of the circuit let go of units in their last games of the regular phase of Clausura 2022.

In the case of Juarez, they have 7 points and they have 4 games left to play, so the most they can aspire to is 19 points. While Mazatlan currently has 10 units and 3 games to play, so it can only reach 19 units.

In both cases it would be enough for them if the rest of the teams lose points, but with one more loss in their next game they would be eliminated. The borders will face Chivas next Monday, April 11 in the pending match of Day 9, so if they lose they would only reach 16 points.

Even in that scenario they could match Pumas, which is currently in the eighth position. But due to the goal difference it would be very difficult for them to beat the university team, and also the rest of the teams that are better placed in the classification.

As for the Gunboats, they will not have activity during this week due to the FIFA date and it will be until Monday, April 18, that they visit Toluca on Matchday 15 of the tournament. Just like Juárez, in case of losing against the Mexiquenses they could only aspire to 16 points and with a difference of -17 goals, there would be no way they could be among the first 8 of the classification.

So from next week the first teams eliminated from the tournament could be known, unless Juarez and Mazatlán give the surprise that allows them to maintain a small hope for one more day.