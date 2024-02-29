Case is related to the attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 elections, which led to the invasion of the Capitol

The United States Supreme Court announced on Wednesday (28.Feb.2024) that it will rule in April on former President Donald Trump's request for presidential immunity in the case in which he is accused of conspiracy to alter the results of the North American elections. Americans in 2020. Here is the complete scheduling (PDF – 35 kB).

Oral defenses were scheduled for April 22. According to the newspaper New York Timesthe sentence should come out at the end of June.

The trial will deal with an appeal filed by Trump's defense against a lower court's decision that rejected his presidential immunity. The case is related to the attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 elections, which elected Joe Biden as US president. The refusal to accept Biden's victory led to the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump's lawyers say the Republican is entitled to presidential immunity because the charges relate to acts committed while he was still president. The US court has already rejected the argument on two occasions, alleging that he acted as a candidate. The Supreme Court, however, has a conservative majority (6 to 3), formed by appointments from Trump himself.

The former US president is trying to fend off the legal cases surrounding his campaign as he seeks the Republican Party's nomination to run again for the White House. He is the favorite to win the nomination for the elections scheduled for November 5th.

