He Deportivo Pereira registers six consecutive games without defeat and this weekend they will host the Cali America on the corresponding Matchday 10 of the Apertura Tournament of the First A Category of Colombian soccer.
For his part, the Cali America They have accumulated five games without winning in the current tournament and hope to break their bad streak without a win, since they are in 12th place in the standings with 9 points.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment of Date 10 where the Deportivo Pereira will seek to stay at the top of the general table.
ViX (United States), Fanatiz México, ViX (Mexico) and Win Sports Online, Win Sports+ (Colombia).
Goalie: S. Ichazo.
Defenses: EA Moreno, SA Aguilar, J. Pestaña, J. Suárez.
Media: F. Gil, J. Ríos, EH Murillo, A. Piedrahita.
Forwards: C. Quintero and A. Ibarguen.
He Deportivo Pereira comes from tying a match with many goals 3-3 against Junior from Barranquilla, Darwin Quintero He scored a double and the visiting team took the three points from them in added time.
Goalie: J. Graterol.
Defenses: E. Mena, J. García, D. Bocanegra, J. Palacios, E. Velasco.
Media: H. Rivera, L. Paz, F. Lez.
Forwards: A. Zapata and A. Ramos.
Cali America comes from equaling a goal against Jaguars and with this they accumulate five games without knowing the victory.
Deportivo Pereira 2-0 América de Cali
