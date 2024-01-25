The Supreme Court of Chile approved a petition to expand the crimes for which former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) was extradited to Peru in September 2007, the Peruvian Attorney General's Office reported this Thursday.

The decision was made on January 19 by the highest Chilean court for the crimes of illegal supply of firearms, illicit association to commit a crime, generic falsehood, conspiracy and others, an official statement indicated.

Although the Attorney General's Office did not detail the cases that involve the commission of these crimes, it noted that its request was accepted after having complied with the requirements established in the Code of Criminal Procedure and the provisions of the Extradition Treaty between both countries.

(In development. Expansion soon).

EFE