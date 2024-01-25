You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Alberto Fujimori upon his release from Barbadillo prison, accompanied by his two children.
Alberto Fujimori upon his release from Barbadillo prison, in the company of his two children.
The decision was made on January 19 by the highest Chilean court.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The Supreme Court of Chile approved a petition to expand the crimes for which former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) was extradited to Peru in September 2007, the Peruvian Attorney General's Office reported this Thursday.
The decision was made on January 19 by the highest Chilean court for the crimes of illegal supply of firearms, illicit association to commit a crime, generic falsehood, conspiracy and others, an official statement indicated.
Although the Attorney General's Office did not detail the cases that involve the commission of these crimes, it noted that its request was accepted after having complied with the requirements established in the Code of Criminal Procedure and the provisions of the Extradition Treaty between both countries.
(In development. Expansion soon).
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Supreme #Court #Chile #expands #extradition #crimes #President #Fujimori #Peru
Leave a Reply