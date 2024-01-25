After fan voting started at the beginning of the month, Electronic Arts has revealed and made available in EA Sports FC Mobile there Team of the Yearwith the best samples of Ultimate Team.

For five weeks, until February 29th, players will therefore be able to build their own club by bringing in the best players of 2023, including Erling Haaland, Rúben Dias, Rodri and Lionel Messi. The most voted footballer was Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid, present in 74% of the men's teams voted. In the top 3 we also find Kylian Mbappé (66%) and Virgil van Djik (66%).

In the'Team of the Year event players can compete in various ways to get the best footballers in the world for their Ultimate Team. Not only that, they will also have the opportunity to land a highly rated TOTY player.

Plus, there will be new ones every week “Weekly Exchanges” to trade TOTY and TOTY ICON players, including the legendary Jairzinho. The event will also include a special chapter on ICON Evolutions, where players will be able to select one of three historical Icons to compete, win and improve their stats until they reach an enhanced version of TOTY ICON.