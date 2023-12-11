Warner Bros. Games and DC have unveiled a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Developed by Rocksteady Studios, known for their Batman: Arkham series, this game presents itself as a third-person action-adventure shooter. The trailer highlights an emerging threat that has struck Metropolis: the Justice League, now corrupted and under the control of Brainiac, includes Batman, Green Lantern, Flash and Superman. The city is besieged by hostile alien forces, prompting protagonists Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark to unite on a seemingly impossible mission to save Earth and defeat some of DC's greatest superheroes. In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, players will be able to take on the roles of Harley Quinn (Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (Floyd Lawton), Captain Boomerang (Digger Harkness) and King Shark (Nanaue). They will face a series of challenges across Metropolis to save the planet and defeat the superheroes of the Justice League. The game will be available globally on February 2, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series