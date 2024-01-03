Dhe bitter cold in the far north of Europe has given Sweden its coldest January night in 25 years. In the small northern Swedish town of Kvikkjokk in Lapland, an ice-cold minus 43.6 degrees Celsius was measured, as the meteorological institute SMHI announced on Wednesday on the online platform X (formerly Twitter).

Temperatures of below minus 40 degrees Celsius were already recorded in the region on Tuesday night. However, the cold has not yet come close to the Swedish cold record – in February 1966 the thermometer at an official weather station in Vuoggatjålme fell to minus 52.6 degrees.

The icy weather is also continuing in neighboring Finland: According to meteorologists there, it was around minus 20 to minus 35 degrees throughout the country on Wednesday morning.

In the Pallastunturi mountain range in the Finnish part of Lapland, an avalanche accident occurred due to the cold: As the responsible police announced, a woman and her minor child were hit by a snow avalanche while skiing on Tuesday. The mother was discovered dead late in the evening and the child was still missing on Wednesday. At the time of the accident there was a strong wind with temperatures around minus 23 degrees.