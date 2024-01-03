As news spreads that Ukrainian forces attacked the Russian border regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and also launched a missile on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, which was shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defenses, according to local authorities, football mourns the death of one of its players.

In Sevastopol, the missile was intercepted over the water without causing damage to the infrastructure of the Crimean port, said the local governor, Mikhail Razvozzhaev.



In Belgorod, However, material damage was recorded due to the Ukrainian attacks, which resumed this Tuesday and continued on Wednesday morning, according to the regional head, Vyacheslav Gladkov.



Gradkov asked, in particular, the residents of the regional capital not to go out on the streets and to stay in air-raid shelters.

The war continues and claims more victims. This time, the Ukrainian Football Federation (UAF) confirmed the death of the footballer Viktoriya Kotlyarova and his mother's in a Russian attack.

harsh message

“On December 29, former player Viktoriya Kotlyarova (Chornovil) was murdered along with her mother Ludmila in Kyiv as a result of an enemy bombing by the 'rashists' (the words Russian and fascist, intertwined)”, published the 'Ukrainian Association of Football' on X (Twitter).

Kotlyarova was 27 years old and defended the colors of teams such as Spartak Chernihiv, Yatran Uman and Atex from kyiv.



It is claimed that she was one of the 30 fatalities of the Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine on December 29.

