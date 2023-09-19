Gibraltar

Italian triumph, in Gibraltar, at the European Table Football Championships, the modern evolution of Subbuteo. Italy won 9 gold medals out of the 12 up for grabs, including the main team competition. Success for all the youth delegations in their respective individual and team tournaments. Just as happened in the recent World Cup, the Italian open national team of coach Marco Lamberti composed of Luca Battista, Saverio Bari, Micael Caviglia, Matteo Ciccarelli, Filippo Cubeta and Claudio La Torre conquered the most precious metal, beating Belgium in the final (the same opponent of the World Cup) at the Sudden Death (the Golden Goal), after regulation time had ended with the result of 2 to 2, and graduating, consequently, European Champion.



00:38