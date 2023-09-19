The unknowns in AlphaTauri

In a climate of strong indecision for the future AlphaTauri line-upwith three drivers fighting to get the two seats in the Faenza single-seaters for next season, the latest news came directly from the CEO of the team owned by Red Bull: Peter Bayer. On the occasion of the first of the three tests scheduled in Asia, the Austrian manager did not focus on the aspects linked to 2024, but on what could be the further developments of this season.

Ricciardo’s promotion and immediate stop

As it is known, Daniel Ricciardo he had been promoted to the role of official driver in the Hungarian Grand Prix to replace Nyck De Vries, who had not scored any points in the first ten races of the year. However, after just two appointments, the Australian is injured during PL2 in Zandvoort, getting one fracture of the metacarpal of the left hand and then undergoing a perfectly successful surgery. Precisely for these reasons, the former Red Bull was replaced by the rookie Liam Lawsonmember of the Junior Team of the Milton Keynes company and this year involved in the Japanese Super Formula category.

The return project

Speaking of Japan, Lawson will also remain in AlphaTauri in the next GP scheduled in Suzuka, from 22 to 24 September, but his stay could be interrupted in Qatari.e. on the weekend from 6 to 8 October. In this event, in fact, Ricciardo could return to the track regularlyat least according to what Bayer reported to the microphones of Sky Deutschland. However, during the same speech to the German broadcaster, Bayer was very clear: “Before this GP, he definitely won’t come back”.

Official: Hadjar in Mexico in PL1

Still with regards to the imminent future, Bayer has also made another innovation official in view of Mexican Grand Prix, scheduled for October 27th to 29th. On the first date mentioned, which coincides with the first free practice sessionwill in fact take to the track as a rookie Isack Hadjaran 18-year-old French-Algerian national included in the Red Bull Junior Team since last year and in his first season in Formula 2.