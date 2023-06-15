The rector of the University of Perugia Maurizio Oliviero has “never had the impression that there were forcing or irregularities” on the examination of Luis Suarez on which the trial is being held against the then rector of the University for Foreigners of Perugia, the former general manager and the former manager of the evaluation center. This is what the teacher claimed today, called to testify in the case of the “farce” language test for the Uruguayan footballer to obtain Italian citizenship. And remembering the recommendation to do “everything with the utmost regularity” as a “prerequisite”. The rector of the Umbrian university was called to testify because he was considered the intermediary between Juventus, the club where the attacker was supposed to go, and the University for Foreigners of Perugia, the structure (separate from the University of Perugia) to carry out language exams of this type: “Neither Juventus nor the university for foreigners have offered me any advantages or gains for Suarez’s Italian exam”.

The witness

—

Oliviero confirmed that, as emerged from the telephone interceptions, he had contacted the general director of the University for Foreigners of Perugia, Simone Olivieri, to ask if a test was scheduled for September 2020, when it was actually supported, on the 17th, by Suarez . “First of all I contacted the general director to find out if there was an exam shortly thereafter, then he warned the rector, Giuliana Grego Bolli, of the possibility, for institutional correctness”, underlining, the rector specified when answering questions from prosecutor Paolo Abbritti, how that of the examination of a well-known footballer “was also a good image opportunity for the university”, but “from me there is no indication as to who should have followed the practice”. The rector also explained that he had been contacted by Federico Cherubini, then Juventus manager “because we know each other also because he is Umbrian and, as often happens, when we talk about the university in Perugia we think of us, rather than at Stranieri. I explained to him that our university does not deal with this type of procedure, but that I would inform myself. And so I did”.