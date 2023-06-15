Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 8:19 p.m.



| Updated 9:42 p.m.

The restoration of the organ of the Cathedral of Orihuela begins to take shape. This Wednesday technicians began to disassemble the tubes of this majestic 18th century instrument. However, they do so with the project still somewhat underfunded. The Generalitat, after a visit by President Ximo Puig, announced the granting of a grant of 90,000 euros to undertake these works, but another 300,192 euros would still have to be added. To achieve them, the Diocese, hand in hand with the Cathedral Chapter, has convened the campaign ‘Sponsor a tube’.

With this collection, the Cabildo promises to recognize and publicly disseminate the entities, institutions and companies that generously contribute to this end, which, they say, will enable the regular use of this instrument, not only for the liturgy, but also for concerts and activities. cultural. For the moment, the dean of the Cathedral, José Antonio Gea, assures that, apart from the Generalitat, he already has the support of Caja Rural Central and some local company.

The baroque organ of the Orihuela Cathedral was made by Nicolás Salanova and Martín Userralde in Valencia in 1733. It has more than 72 registers, a cadereta and a large battle trumpet. With the restoration project, the Cabildo, “in view of the great mastery and exceptional quality of this instrument”, intends, through a historical restoration, “to recover the structure in order to preserve and transmit the heritage of the best instrument for future generations historical musical of the province of Alicante”, according to what was published last May by the Official Newspaper of the Generalitat.



The restorer, Frédéric Desmottes.



eva moya







Until now the organ was played by the Oriolan organist Santiago Casanova periodically to avoid damage to it due to lack of use. A task that he now shares with the prefect Ramón Cano, who highlighted Oriolan’s rich heritage, especially the organ and baroque. “We are talking about a work that stands out for its monumentality, an instrument that has more than 3,000 tubes,” he said. He also recalled that the last time work was done on it was at the beginning of the last century, which increases the need to undertake a restoration. “We decided to intervene because the organ was playing with 10% of its full potential, richness and variety of sounds,” the musician described. “It is in agony, at risk of possible collapse,” he reiterated.

In order to avoid this, the person in charge of restoring his lost health will be the French organ builder based in Cuenca, Frédéric Desmottes. “The restoration most similar to this was the one we did in the Cathedral of Cuenca,” said this technician with 30 years of experience in the sector. He also explained that the process will last about 12 months if there are no unforeseen events and that he hopes that in June of next year he will be able to reassemble the organ in its original place.

Contributions to the campaign range from 50 euros for sponsoring a small tube to more than 2,000 euros in the case of larger ones. To do this, you will have to fill out a brief form that will be distributed in the Cathedral itself and enter the money in the account number: ES56 3005 0011 6015 6221 7313. Donations of up to 150 euros, according to the patronage law, can be deducted up to 80 % in the income statement, remember the promoters of the campaign.